PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,016,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 286.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

