PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Reduced by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,390,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866,635 shares during the period. PG&E comprises 1.1% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $227,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 9.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PG&E by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 522,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PCG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

