Phala.Network Achieves Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.00881926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

