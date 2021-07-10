Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 403,150 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Autohome by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $61.83 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

