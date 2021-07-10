Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

