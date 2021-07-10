Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $452,000 Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

