Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 170,797 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170,797 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

