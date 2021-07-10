Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

