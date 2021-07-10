Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,200 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,370,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 169,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

