Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $134,000 in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genprex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genprex by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Genprex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNPX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. 359,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,042. Genprex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

