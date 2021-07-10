Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $151,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Conduent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Conduent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Conduent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Conduent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.19. 713,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.