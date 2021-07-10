Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $594,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 185.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,925,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,274. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $256.46 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

