Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $7,616,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $6,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 357,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,426. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

