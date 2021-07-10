Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $228,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,281,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. 565,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
