Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $923,000 Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 158,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $649.34 million, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.