PirateCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,746.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $887,920.01 and approximately $2,746.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,663,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

