Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.60 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $10.49 or 0.00031428 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $20.60 million and $679,389.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

