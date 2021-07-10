PolkaWar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,672.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $363,188.00 and $39,672.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00113825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00161931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.89 or 1.00005848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00953268 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.