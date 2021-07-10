PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Reaches $7.58 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $30,565.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.00880501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.