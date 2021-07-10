Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.07. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 449,043 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

