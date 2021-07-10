PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $699,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,495 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,468. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

