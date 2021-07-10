Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.71.

Primerica stock opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Primerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.