Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Principal Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PFG stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

