Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Professional stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Professional by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Professional by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Professional by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

