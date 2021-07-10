Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $141.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

