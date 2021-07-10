Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $260.33 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.60.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

