Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,563 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 77,092 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

