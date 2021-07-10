Profund Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.38 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $172.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

