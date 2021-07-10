Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 136.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.