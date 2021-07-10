Profund Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $224.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $224.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

