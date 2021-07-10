Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Proofpoint stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.71.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.