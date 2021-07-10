Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

