Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.
Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.