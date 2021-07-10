Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBC stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

