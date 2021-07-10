Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 45.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 142,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

PKE opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.92 million, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.