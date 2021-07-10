Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.