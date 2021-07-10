Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,882 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,882 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

