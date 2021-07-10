Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 253.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 513.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,165.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,449,735 shares of company stock worth $406,479,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $323.42 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.89 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.27.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.