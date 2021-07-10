Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 47,860 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,860 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,962,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.