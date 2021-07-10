Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 194.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.