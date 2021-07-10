Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

