Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,721 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,790 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.87.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

