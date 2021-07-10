Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 43.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.