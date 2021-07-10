Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,254 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.