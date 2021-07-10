Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of HUBB opened at $189.49 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.41 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

