Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461,498 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSA traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.68. The company had a trading volume of 517,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $312.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

