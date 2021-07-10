PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $366.30

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.30 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 332.61 ($4.35). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 78,589 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £978.50 million and a PE ratio of 227.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

