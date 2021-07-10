Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.47. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXS. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

