Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

NASDAQ CME opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CME Group by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

