Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Boosted by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

