Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Issued By Piper Sandler

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MetLife in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

